Cossy Ojiakor Fondles Her Bare Boobs, Says They Are 100% Natural

Actress Cossy Ojiakor is out here letting everyone know she is endowed and will remain so for a very long time.

The busty actress took to Instagram to flaunt her bare boobs, while adding that they are in fact natural.

Read Also: We Are Tired, Do Something Different – Fans Slam Cossy Ojiakor Over New Seductive Video

The picture saw Cossy placing her hand on her nipples to cover them while showing off her huge boobs with the caption; ‘100% natural 3 square healthy meal.’

This is coming just weeks after an old photo of her surfaced showing her to have average sized boobs.