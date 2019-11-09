We Are Tired, Do Something Different – Fans Slam Cossy Ojiakor Over New Seductive Video

by Temitope Alabi
Nigerian actress and video vixen Cossy Ojiakor may have come to her seduction tenure as a fan has made it known that he is tired of her videos.

the petite and busty actress had taken to her IG page to again share a seductive video of herself, but this fan was not having it.

Read Also: Nollywood Cossy Ojiakor Plays Nurse In New Raunchy Video

Cossy captioned the video;

After Lagos traffic …..got home to this banger……. I quickly commot top 😂🤣…. lil favorite by jonnie blaze…. @jzapalvonkrishna 🥵🥵 doing a sexy video to it soon🔥🔥🔥

Read the follower’s comment below;

