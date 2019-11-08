D’banj, Wife And Newborn Son Step Out Together (Video)

Popular Nigerian musician, D’Banj and his wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow stepped out with their newborn son for the first time in California.

Recall D’Banj had welcomed a son with his wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow in the United States of America on Thursday, September 19, 2019.

The musician has showed glimpse of himself resuming his baby daddy duties since his wife delivered.

From indications in the video, Dbanj and his wife were also joined by some friends for the day time out.

Watch the video below: