Presidency Confirms Sack Of Osinbajo’s Aides, Denies Rift

by Olayemi Oladotun

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and Publicity, Garba Shehu has come out to debunk rumours that there is a rift between the President and Vice President.

Yemi Osinbajo
VP, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and President Muhammadu Buhari

Rumours have gone round that all is not well between President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, which eventually resulted in the sacking of some of the VP’s aides.

Reacting to the rumours, Garba Shehu confirmed that indeed some aides of the VP had been laid off, however, it was part of the general streamlining of the administration.

See his lengthy post below:

