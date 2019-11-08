Presidency Confirms Sack Of Osinbajo’s Aides, Denies Rift

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and Publicity, Garba Shehu has come out to debunk rumours that there is a rift between the President and Vice President.

Rumours have gone round that all is not well between President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, which eventually resulted in the sacking of some of the VP’s aides.

Reacting to the rumours, Garba Shehu confirmed that indeed some aides of the VP had been laid off, however, it was part of the general streamlining of the administration.

See his lengthy post below:

It is also an appropriate response to the general perception that the Presidency has an oversized and bloated workforce which acts as a drag on efficiency. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) November 8, 2019

As may have been noticed by discerning members of the public, a number of political appointees among the few that served in the office of the President were not returned for the Second Term. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) November 8, 2019

In carrying out these exercises, the overriding objective is to save taxpayer money and deliver needed service to the public. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) November 8, 2019

In the light of this, the Presidency wishes to strongly deny rumours of a rift between President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President @ProfOsinbajo. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) November 8, 2019

The media reports of a soured relationship are originating from the minds and mouths of mischief makers, who are desperate for entertaining stories from the Aso Rock Villa with which to titillate the public. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) November 8, 2019

There has been a streamlining of staff going on for a while. The President has always had fewer staff than the Vice President, and there were always plans to reduce the number of staff at the Villa. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) November 8, 2019