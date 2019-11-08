Bank Alerts Can Lower High Blood Pressure: Reno Omokri

by Eyitemi Majeed
Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri

Popular social media commentator, Reno Omokri, has opined that bank alerts can lower high blood pressure easily in parents than any known medicine to man.

He then called on his followers to send money to their parents monthly in order to elongate their length and quality of life. What do you think???

He wrote:

BANK ALERTS can lower your parents HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE faster than any medicine known to man. Save yourself unnecessary medicine money by sending them monthly bank alert to elongate their length and quality of life

