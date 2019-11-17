Don’t Go Ahead With Hate Speech Bill, CAN Tells Lawmakers

Pastor Benjamin Olayiwola, Chairman, Oyo State Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has called on the National Assembly to stop the passage of the Hate Speech bill until religious, political and cultural differences in the country are resolved.

The cleric said this on Sunday, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Ibadan.

“If these are not resolved, we will discover that the provisions in the bill can be used by one party against the other, all in the name of religious, political and cultural differences.

Read Also: Apostle Suleman Reacts To N5 Million Fine For Hate Speech

“We need to come together; we need to unite so as to tackle our differences. If the bill is implemented now, it can lead to chaos, as there may be gang up by a party against the other.

“Although everyone is entitled to his/her opinion, you must not hide under that to pull another person or the country down. Opinions must be said constructively; we should be blunt and optimistic in our actions and conducts,” the CAN chairman said.