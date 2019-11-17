Jega Or Yakubu: Nigerians Debate On Who Is Better

by Valerie Oke
Former INEC Chairman, Attahiru Jega
Former INEC Chairman, Attahiru Jega

Following the outcome of the governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa with reports of widespread violence and vote-buying, Nigerians are presently in a debate as to whose tenure as INEC Chairman is better.

According to some Nigerians, while Attahiru Jega, the immediate past chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission,  INEC, made some progress, others are saying there is no difference between what happened during Jega’s tenure and now, under Yakubu Mahmood.

Read Also: Police Officer Washes Uniform With Ballot Box In Bayelsa

See reactions below

 

Tags from the story
Attahiru Jega, bayelsa, inec, kogi, Yakubu Mahmood
0

You may also like

Hoodlums attack Police station, kill three police officers

#KwaraDecides: Heroic Welcome for Saraki in Ilorin [Watch Video]

Gov Ortom calls citizens for prayers, blames the devil for incessant killings

#BenueRerun: Ortom increases lead after re-run in Benue

Catholic Priest set to take over community land to build proposed university

Man arrested trying to steal batteries from communication company

EU to invest N10bn in Nigeria to help fight corruption

Immigrants Will Be Denied Visas If They Can’t Pay For Health Care: Trump

Nigerian University Bars Students from using Smartphones

Donald Trump to be sued by Washington officials

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *