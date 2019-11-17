Jega Or Yakubu: Nigerians Debate On Who Is Better

Following the outcome of the governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa with reports of widespread violence and vote-buying, Nigerians are presently in a debate as to whose tenure as INEC Chairman is better.

According to some Nigerians, while Attahiru Jega, the immediate past chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, made some progress, others are saying there is no difference between what happened during Jega’s tenure and now, under Yakubu Mahmood.

See reactions below

Jega should shut up! He also failed! The massive rigging in Kano that was so much that the REC there had to be killed the next while his house was burnt to hide evidence, brought Buhari to power From Maurice Iwu downwards, all the Profs have failed! Humphrey Nwosu still tried https://t.co/SvyXzBCqMZ — the Morris Monye factor (@Morris_Monye) November 17, 2019

Wike was declared gov in 2015 on top the graves of many people. In Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Delta, you dared not mention the name of APC in polling booths. All APC persons were living in fear of being killed for supporting a terrorist party. Jega went to court to defend all those.. — Souljah (@jeffphilips1) November 17, 2019

Jega’s speech at University of Ibadan leaves much to be desired. As a former INEC Chairman he mandated Buhari to run as President without WAEC certificate. Electoral INTEGRITY was advocated but how can one give what he does not have? He failed the nation so also his successor…1 — Nwaogu Paul (@nwaogu665) November 16, 2019

INEC under Mahmood Yakubu is worst than Maurice Iwu's. INEC with Jega as chairman under GEJ tried, this present INEC under Buhari is ugly to see. Whatever you're seeing in #KogiDecides2019 & Bayelsa, is democracy under Yakubu's INEC, which wouldn't make sense to sensible people. — Zaddy Ajala (@UNCLE_AJALA) November 17, 2019

You can speak english from now till tomorrow you can’t change the fact that jega’s inec is far better than what we’re witnessing today in the name of free and fair elections. Ordinary governorship election police firing guns, tear gas & helicopters .. elections not war please — Imam Anas (@itz_imaam) November 17, 2019

Jega’s INEC gave Nigerians hope, we had confidence in the system. It became hard to rig elections. The man should have stayed to finish what he started! The INEC of today cannot conduct any credible election. — HRO (@Habeeb_Mdk) November 16, 2019

Electoral process under Buhari is worst debased in Nigeria’s history. Mahmud Yakubu is the worst electoral commission chair in history.

Allah ya ji kan Attahiru Jega ba don ya mutu ba! — Jaafar Jaafar (@JaafarSJaafar) November 16, 2019

We’ve never had any elections you could show to the world as a best-practice example but Jega’s INEC under Jonathan’s government made a lot of progress that seems to have disappeared under whoever it is heads INEC now under Buhari’s government! This is clear, even to the blind! — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) November 17, 2019