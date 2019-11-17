Police Officer Washes Uniform With Ballot Box In Bayelsa

by Verity Awala
A photo has emerged of a mobile police officer using a ballot box to wash his uniform inside the premises of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, on Sunday.

The office is the collation centre for the Bayelsa governorship election that held on November 16.

According to the police officer who was redeployed from Lagos, he has no idea how long he would be in the Bayelsa state.

“We will still stay after the result has been announced. The last lap of our job is to ensure there is no post election violence,” he told TheCable.

He was one of the 31, 000 policemen deployed to Bayelsa by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

