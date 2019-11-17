Catholic Priest Burnt To Death In Anambra

Rev Edmond Nwagbal, a Catholic priest was on Saturday burnt beyond recognition in a fire outbreak at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, in Nnewi Ichi, Nnewi North Local Government Area Anambra State.

The State Police Command confirmed the incident saying Rev Nwagbal, who was living in the parish house, where the incident occurred died in the fire.

Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, in the statement said the cause of the fire outbreak was yet to be known.

The statement read in part: “On November 16, at about 04:00 a.m., there was a fire outbreak at St. Peter Claver Catholic Parish Nnewi Ichi, Nnewi North LGA of Anambra State.

“The inferno, which cause is yet to be ascertained, affected part of the church’s residential building. As a result the parish priest one Rev Edmond Nwagbala ‘m’ aged about 60 years was burnt beyond recognition inside his room at same premises.

“Police patrol teams attached to Otolo Division led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) visited the scene. The Fire Service Department was equally alerted. And they responded promptly and put off the fire before it escalates.

“Meanwhile, the victim was rushed to the hospital for medical attention but certified dead on arrival by the medical doctor and corpse deposited at the mortuary for post-mortem examination,” the statement said.

According to Mohammed, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. John Abang had ordered a discreet investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.