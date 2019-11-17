SPOTLIGHT: Fun Facts About DJ Cuppy You Probably Didn’t Know

A lot of people only know her as the daughter of billionaire business mogul, Femi Otedola but DJ Cuppy has more sparks to her than being a billionaire daughter.

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, is a music producer, songwriter, entrepreneur and philanthropist.

The female singer and DJ who has since proven her name outside her father’s wealth and the name was born in Lagos, Nigeria on November 11, 1992.

The entertainer started at a young age but by the time she turned 18, whilst attaining a BSc Economics at Kings College London, she was already producing her tracks and DJ’ing around the world.

Cuppy has visited over 25 countries courtesy her DJ skills and continues to thrive despite criticisms from naysayers.

In 2014, Cuppy released her first compilation House of Cuppy, which saw her pioneer a fresh new sound she dubbed “Neo-Afrobeats” -an electric blend of Tropical House and Afrobeats music. The compilation was launched successfully in London, New York and Lagos, and the following year was succeeded by an 8-country tour, Cuppy Takes Africa, now a TV show on FOX.

She has been featured by the likes of Forbes, Vogue, and the Financial Times, and has worked with some of the biggest and most exciting international organizations.

Did you know that Cuppy took off in 2015 with an internship at Roc Nation, while she performed at SXSW Festival and starred as the resident DJ on MTV’s ‘Uncommon Sense’ Show; all whilst attaining a Masters in Music at New York University.

If there’s one thing we love about cuppy, its the fact that’s she’s a happy girl who never lets haters and vile get her down.