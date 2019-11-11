Femi Otedola Donates N5bn To Northeast Intervention

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has donated N5 billion to support Save the Children’s intervention in the north-east.

‘Save the Children’ is a United Kingdom-based charity that has been in existence for a 100 yeas.

Otedola’s donation is no doubt the largest individual donation to charity in Nigeria’s history.

The donation was made by the business mogul on Sunday evening at an event organised by the Cuppy Foundation to raise funds for ‘Save the Children’, which is the biggest children-focused organisation in the world after UNICEF.

Otedola’s daughter, Florence Ifeoluwa popularly known as DJ Cuppy runs Cuppy Foundation, a non-profit organisation.