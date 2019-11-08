Fans React As Ifu Ennada Says She Spent N1m On Perfume

by Eyitemi Majeed
Former BBNaija housemate, Iheme Faith Uloma, popularly known as Ifu Ennada is currently trending on social media after sharing that she is a great lover of good perfume and has once spent a whopping N1m on getting a good one within just 1 week.

Ifu Ennada said:

Up & ready to slay this Friday! Who else loves spending so much on perfumes like me? 😥😭. I need deliverance before my mother kills me.😭😭😭

Reacting to this, her fans have flocked her comment section on Instagram to query if she actually bought the perfume company or just the perfume alone.

What fans are saying:

