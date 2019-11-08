Satan Never Killed Anyone In The Bible – Daddy Freeze Replies Frank Edwards

Media personality Daddy Freeze has countered the claim of gospel singer Frank Edwards about the devil trying to take the life of his mother.

According to Edwards, the devil had tried to kill his mother, but did not succeed.

Reacting to the claim, Daddy Freeze pointed out that the devil never killed anyone in the bible and should stop spreading such message.

Read Also: ‘The Devil Is Olodo’ – Frank Edwards Shares Testimony (Photo)

In Freeze’s words;