Femi Otedola, Dangote Donate N5.1 Billion To Cuppy’s Foundation (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Business mogul, Mr Femi Otedola, left many Nigerians speechless last night with a hefty donation of N5billion to Save the Children, a children-focused charity organisation.

Aliko Dangote
Billionaires, Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola

The donation is routed through Cuppy Foundation, founded by his daughter, and popular singer and Disc Jockey, Cuppy.

Also Read: Femi Otedola Reacts As Dangote Catches The Gelato Bug (VIDEO)

Also at the occasion, Africa richest man, Aliko Dangote made a huge donation of N100 million to the foundation.

At the occasion, the Vice President of Nigeria,  Professor Yemi Osinbajo who graced the event, expressed that the N5 billion donation is the largest donation to philanthropy in Nigeria.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
aliko dangote, DJ Cuppy, femi otedola
0

You may also like

Former Minister Of Environment, Amina Mohammed Sworn In As UN Deputy Sec-Gen

Russia worried about North Korea, Trump threats

Sensei Uche

OAP Sensei Uche Promises To Share His Experiences About Being Owed By Employers

Christ Embassy To Feed 30,000 Less Privileged Children In Delta

Shocking !!!! Couple arraigned for over alleged fraud

Snake meat sometimes cures HIV/AIDS – Man says as he kills huge snake

Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi to hold Naming Ceremony of his two set of twins on the same day

Ramadan: Yobe State government distribute foods to residents of the state

PDP should focus on returning to Aso Rock – Seriake Dickson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *