Femi Otedola, Dangote Donate N5.1 Billion To Cuppy’s Foundation (Video)

Business mogul, Mr Femi Otedola, left many Nigerians speechless last night with a hefty donation of N5billion to Save the Children, a children-focused charity organisation.

The donation is routed through Cuppy Foundation, founded by his daughter, and popular singer and Disc Jockey, Cuppy.

Also at the occasion, Africa richest man, Aliko Dangote made a huge donation of N100 million to the foundation.

At the occasion, the Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo who graced the event, expressed that the N5 billion donation is the largest donation to philanthropy in Nigeria.

Watch the video below: