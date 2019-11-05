‘Broda Shaggi Is Your New Husband’, Femi Otedola Tells DJ Cuppy (VIDEO)

by Eyitemi Majeed
Femi Otedola, Broda Shaggi and DJ Cuppy
Femi Otedola, Broda Shaggi and DJ Cuppy

Popular Nigerian businessman, Femi Otedola, had his birthday on Monday, 4th November, and his daughter, DJ Cuppy and popular comic actor, Broda Shaggi, put a video call across to him to wish him a happy birthday.

While the duo was singing a birthday song to the business mogul, he jokingly said: Broda Shaggi is now your new husband.’

Read Also: U Don Finish Me; Mr Eazi Tells Temi Otedola After She Buys Him Surprise Gift (Photo)

He further queried the duo on when they are holding the wedding.

While the conversation may look like a joke, the closeness between the duo doesn’t look like a joke.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Broda Shaggi, DJ Cuppy, femi otedola
0

You may also like

PHOTOS: PawPaw Spotted on the Beach with a Hot Actress

Photo: Desmond Elliot and Family

DJ Cuppy Takes ‘Someone Special’ On A Dinner Date With Her Father

Adesua Etomi Comes Hard On A Lady Who ‘Alleged’ That Banky W Collected N57 Million From Buhari

‘You will eat your words soon’ – Ubi Franklin replies Iyanya

Iyabo Ojo Shares Wedding Photos, Drags Blogger

Willow Smith writes Tupac a touching letter

Leaked N*ked Photos Of Angelina Jolie At 20 Selling For £1800

You Are Such A Shame To The Name You Bear: Seyi Law Replies Kemi Olunloyo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *