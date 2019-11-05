‘Broda Shaggi Is Your New Husband’, Femi Otedola Tells DJ Cuppy (VIDEO)

Popular Nigerian businessman, Femi Otedola, had his birthday on Monday, 4th November, and his daughter, DJ Cuppy and popular comic actor, Broda Shaggi, put a video call across to him to wish him a happy birthday.

While the duo was singing a birthday song to the business mogul, he jokingly said: Broda Shaggi is now your new husband.’

He further queried the duo on when they are holding the wedding.

While the conversation may look like a joke, the closeness between the duo doesn’t look like a joke.

Watch the video below: