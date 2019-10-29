“U Don Finish Me” – Mr Eazi Tells Temi Otedola After She Buys Him Surprise Gift (Photo)

Banku Music boss, Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi seems pretty impressed by his girlfriend, Temi Otedola’s show of love towards him.

The fashion blogger had taken to Instagram to reveal that she had gotten him a surprise gift while recounting how the singer made her watch performance of Italian Opera singer, Andrea Bocelliwatch, on YouTube

In her words,

“On our second date ever (17th February 2017) you made me watch youtube videos of Andrea Bocelli singing for like 2 hours lol and said if you could see anyone live in concert it would be him. Well, almost 3 years later I managed to surprise you with tickets to his show. ”

Impressed by this act, the sensation singer stormed her Instagram comment section with the words,

“Haha, I remember I was so sick about to go on tour & I played Andrea non-stop!! Lol!! Thank You so much, my love! For an unforgettable experience!!! U don finish me!! ”

