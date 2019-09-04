Mr Eazi Lists Out His Achievements After Nigerians Called Him A Gold Digger For Dating Otedola’s Daughter

Popular Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi, has taken out time to list out his achievements after he was referred to as a gold digger by Nigerians for dating Temi, daughter of Nigerian Billionaire, Femi Otedola.

Read Also: Mr Eazi And Girlfriend, Temi Otedola Engage In Dance Challenge

Mr Eazi in his response concluded by saying his mom didn’t raise a fool.

His words:

Lol Gold Digger? Cos na otedola dey sing dey earn streaming rev, na him dey tour globally, na him dey invest in African creatives kmt No go pray make God bless your handwork!! I engage with people on rural levels, providing water, now rural agripreneurship! Mama Raised no Fool.

See his tweet below: