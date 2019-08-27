Mr Eazi And Girlfriend, Temi Otedola Engage In Dance Challenge

by Olabanji

Nigerian singer, Mr. Eazi and his girlfriend, Temi Otedola have shared a video clip of them having a dance challenge.

Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi
Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi

The singer, Mr, Eazi who recently dropped a new single with Simi created a dance challenge for the track as himself and his girlfriend were seen vibing and dancing to the song.

Many social media users have commended their love and have called them the ideal couple.

Watch the video below:

