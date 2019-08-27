Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 27th August 2019

These are out Newspaper headlines for today, 27th August 2019:

The executive chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Babatunde Fowler says value-added tax (VAT) will be imposed on online transactions, both domestic and international, effective from January 2020. Fowler said this on Monday during the African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF) technical workshop that held in Abuja.According to Fowler, it was important for the country to tap into generating more revenue from online transactions, especially since it is a good venue for online businesses.

The governor of Rivers state, Nyesome Wike has officially debunked claims he ordered the demolition of a mosque worth billions of Naira in Trans Amadi, Port Harcourt, the state capital. According to the governor in a statement issued on Monday, there was no mosque in the purported location where the said demolition occurred. He berated the those who circulated the fake news, adding that it was done to score cheap point against his administration.

A South African high school student has taken everyone by surprise after she showed up at her matriculation in a casket. The photo which has since gone viral since it was shared on social media has got everyone wondering the rationale behind the stunt.

Jauro Turaki’s younger brother, one of the closest confidant of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has been kidnapped in Adamawa state. According to reports, Umar Hammandikko was taken away by gunmen at Njoboliyo in Yola South local government of Adamawa State on Sunday. Eyewitnesses say Hammandikko was kidnapped by five heavily armed gunmen who shot into the air to cause a stir while seizing their victim and taking him away.

An unidentified police officer on Sunday night killed a man, after firing shots in the air at the end of church programme at Shogunle area of Lagos. The man hit by the stray bullet has been identified as Waliu Dauda, and he was a chair renter. According to report, he had gone to park the chairs he rented out to a church, at about 8pm, when he met his unexpected end. Eyewitnesses reported that the policemen fired some shots into the air while leading unnamed dignitary out of the church premises, but Dauda, was hit by the bullet, killing him on the spot.

The founder and general overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Daniel Olukoya says Nigeria needs divine help. The cleric said this on Sunday while speaking at the end of the church’s 30th-anniversary celebration and international convention in Lagos. Olukoya likened the position of Nigeria on the map of Africa to the trigger of a gun, saying “God has a purpose for us”.

Festus Keyamo, Minister Of State for Niger Delta Affairs, has defended his photo with Jerry Ikogho, one of the cyber fraud suspects arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for massive fraud, saying they are childhood friends. Keyamo was the centre of backlash late last week after a photo of himself and Ikogho emerged online. Ikogho, who is number three on the 77-man list of Nigerian fraud suspects released by the FBI on Thursday, is spotted wearing sunglasses with Keyemo and two others in the viral photo.

A popular twitter user, Gimba Kakanda, on Sunday took to the micro-blogging platform to allege that Governor of Rivers state, Nyesome Wike has demolished multimillion naira mosque at Trans Amadi in Port Harcourt, the state capital. This information later found to be false, ignited quick fire on social media, with many Muslims condemning the act of the governor. However to set the record straight, many in Port-Harcourt have taken to Twitter to debunk the report, although an official statement is yet to be made from the governor’s office.

