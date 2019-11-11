Reality Star, Tacha Pens Heartfelt Message To Her Fans

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha has taken to her Instagram page to pen an emotional message to her teeming supporters.

Tacha's Titans
Disqualified BBNaija Housemate Tacha

The reality star, who embarked on her homecoming tour last Friday, has been showered with numerous gifts and accolades by her teeming supporters.

Reacting to the love she has received from her fans since her time on the reality show, Tacha tagged her supporters (referred to as Titans on social media) as her new family.

Read her appreciation message below:

Tacha
Tacha’s Instagram post
