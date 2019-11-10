Tacha Visits Corp Members At Orientation Camp In Rivers (Video)

Popular reality star, Tacha paid a courtesy visit to the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) camp in Nonwa Gbam Tai, Rivers State on Saturday evening.

The reality star has been in Rivers State since on Friday, enjoying roaring welcome across the state during her homecoming tour.

On Saturday afternoon, the reality star, alongside other reality stars such as Sir Dee, Enkay and Nelson distributed free sandwiches to their numerous fans.

While in the evening, Tacha bowed to the request of some of her fans at the camp by paying them a courtesy visit.

Watch the video below: