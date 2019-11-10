Tacha Visits Corp Members At Orientation Camp In Rivers (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular reality star, Tacha paid a courtesy visit to the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) camp in Nonwa Gbam Tai, Rivers State on Saturday evening.

Tacha's Titans
Disqualified BBNaija Housemate Tacha

The reality star has been in Rivers State since on Friday, enjoying roaring welcome across the state during her homecoming tour.

Also Read: BBNaija: Fans Donate Gifts To Reality Star, Tacha In Port Harcourt

On Saturday afternoon, the reality star, alongside other reality stars such as Sir Dee,  Enkay and Nelson distributed free sandwiches to their numerous fans.

While in the evening, Tacha bowed to the request of some of her fans at the camp by paying them a courtesy visit.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Enkay, nelson, Nonwa Gbam Tai, rivers state, SIr Dee, Tacha
0

You may also like

Bobrisky

Bobrisky Offers His Birthday Cake To Any Couple Tying The Knot Soon

Why can't you eat your wife out??? S*x therapist queries Nigerian man

Why can’t you eat your wife out?? – S*x therapist queries Nigerian men

8 Totally Real Situations People Who Look Younger Than Their Age Can Totally Understand

Police arrests Lecturer for allegedly killing his wife

BBNaija: Fans gush over Adesua Etomi after she paid housemates a surprise visit

106 Cocaine Capsules Worth $900,000 Found in Woman’s Stomach

70 Year Old Woman Gives Birth To A Baby Girl After 7 Years Of Pregnancy

Godfatherism: Elrufai throws stones at Tinubu right in Lagos

EL-Rufai is my mentor and role model – Rep member, Abdulmumin Jubril

Teni’s ’10-years-ago’ photo will leave you wondering

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *