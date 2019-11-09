Lady Burst Into Tears As She Meets Tacha (Video)

The video of a Niigerian girl shedding tears as she meets Big Brother Naija reality star, Tacha has gotten people talking on social media.

The young lady was spotted in the video crying, saying she never imagined she could have the privilege to see the reality star.

Also Read: BBNaija: Fans Donate Gifts To Reality Star, Tacha In Port Harcourt

Recall Port Harcourt went agog after Tacha storms the city for her homecoming tour which included a meet and greet party with her fans.

Watch the video below: