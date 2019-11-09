Arsenal Extends Winless Run With Defeat At Leicester City

by Olayemi Oladotun

Arsenal Football Club extended the club winless run to five games with defeat at the King’s Power Stadium.

Unai Emery
Arsenal Coach, Unai Emery

Leicester’s fine start to the season continued with a victory over Arsenal that moves them up to second in the Premier League.

Jamie Vardy put Brendan Rodgers’ side in front in the 68th minute with his 11th goal of the season when he finished off a fine passing move from close range.

Vardy then set up James Maddison seven minutes later and the midfielder smashed into the bottom corner for Leicester’s second.

