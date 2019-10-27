Arsenal Suffer Shock Draw Against Crystal Palace

by Olayemi Oladotun

Crystal Palace came from two goals down to earn a point against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Unai Emery
Arsenal’s coach, Unai Emery

The Gunners were two up inside nine minutes as Sokratis Papastathopoulos and David Luiz took advantage of poor defending at corners – but it was all downhill from there for Arsenal and manager Unai Emery.

Also Read: Arsenal Striker, Bukayo Saka, Sets Europa League Record For Arsenal

Palace pulled one back before half-time when Luka Milivojevic scored from the spot following a VAR intervention after referee Martin Atkinson initially shown Wilfried Zaha a yellow card for diving in a tangle with Calum Chambers.

And Palace were level seven minutes after the break when Jordan Ayew headed in James McArthur’s cross at the far post.

Arsenal had a late goal by Sokratis ruled out by the VAR.

Tags from the story
arsenal, Crystal Palace
0

You may also like

Fulham FC Signs Maarten Stekelenburg From AS Roma.

5 Highest Paid Nigerian Footballers In 2012

Football World Pays Tributes to Ferguson on Twitter.

Kroos: I only decided to join Madrid after Bayern talks collapsed

Wigan accepts Chelsea’s bid for Nigerian footballer, Victor Moses

Ryan Giggs’ £40m divorce battle with his wife set to end, after the Manchester United legend had an 8year affair with own brother’s wife and slept with other women.

Neymar Will Face Trial For Fraud

Betting Tips: Italy vsPortugal

Manchester United top the Premier League season

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *