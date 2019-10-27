Arsenal Suffer Shock Draw Against Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace came from two goals down to earn a point against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners were two up inside nine minutes as Sokratis Papastathopoulos and David Luiz took advantage of poor defending at corners – but it was all downhill from there for Arsenal and manager Unai Emery.

Also Read: Arsenal Striker, Bukayo Saka, Sets Europa League Record For Arsenal

Palace pulled one back before half-time when Luka Milivojevic scored from the spot following a VAR intervention after referee Martin Atkinson initially shown Wilfried Zaha a yellow card for diving in a tangle with Calum Chambers.

And Palace were level seven minutes after the break when Jordan Ayew headed in James McArthur’s cross at the far post.

Arsenal had a late goal by Sokratis ruled out by the VAR.