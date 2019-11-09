Teacher Left With Bruised Face After Assault By Primary School Pupil

A South African teacher has landed in the hospital as a result of bruises she sustained after assault from a primary school pupil in Heidelberg, Gauteng.

Confirming the development, Steve Mabona, Gauteng’s basic education spokesperson, said the victim has been discharged and currently recuperating in her house.

Mabona said;

“It is alleged that a grade 4 learner threw a pencil case towards an educator while she was busy at her table. Unfortunately, it hit her in the face.

“We can confirm that she is recuperating at home. Our employee wellness officials are in constant liaison with the educator for necessary support”.

“Also, the student is said to have been suspended as a result of the matter set to be heard in court soon.