Aubameyang Named New Arsenal Captain

Gabonese forward, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been named as the new captain of Arsenal.

Midfielder Granit Xhaka has been stripped of the Arsenal captaincy with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang taking over, Gunners’ boss Unai Emery has confirmed.

Xhaka, was involved in an angry confrontation with home fans during the Gunners’ 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on 27 October.

The Switzerland international was booed as he walked off the pitch at Emirates Stadium, prompting him to cup his ear.