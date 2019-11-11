My Wedding Will Be Small And Less Stressful: DJ Cuppy

Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy, says her wedding ceremony would be less stressful while addressing her father, Femi Otedola at the very first-ever Gold Gala for Cuppy Foundation.

The charity event held in Abuja to raise funds for the advancement of children-related humanitarian causes in north-eastern Nigeria.

Speaking during her address at the event, the entertainer thanked Yemi Osinbajo, vice-president, her father and all those in attendance.

Read statement below

“This is a very emotional night for me. It gives me great pleasure to welcome all of you to the first-ever Gold Gala hosted by the Cuppy Foundation. 26-year-old, soon to be 27-year-old me, I’m so humbled that you’ve taken time out from your busy schedules. People have flown from around the world and the country and I’m so grateful,” she said.

“I stand before you in my capacity as an ambassador for Save the Children. But, most of all, a daughter; a sister; a friend and a performing artiste to most of you. While many know me as DJ Cuppy, the Gelato Fanatic, I stand before you today as a young philanthropist with a big vision for our country Nigeria.

“I’d like to thank his excellency the vice president for joining us tonight. Your presence has already made this a very special night for me. I pray you’ll stay and enjoy some Gelato, sir. To Mr Otedola, the Gelato King himself, don’t worry. My wedding would be much smaller and less stressful.”

Speaking further, she said, “I founded this Cuppy Foundation as a way of giving back to children. As many of you know, I’m very passionate about what I do. And, through this foundation, I have contributed to many Nigerians; those with disabilities, visiting places around the country. I have also supported children through music,” she added.

“Save the Children has exposed me to a world I never imagined. However, nothing prepared me for my recent visit. I was able to visit Save the Children’s work in Maiduguri, Bornu State. At their stabilization centre, the first child I met in the hospital was only two years old. She was so malnourished that she needed a blood transfusion.

“After then, I met more and more sick children dying, including a 16-year-old mother who was also malnourished. Because of how serious this problem is, I was told that I was only meeting the lucky few who were able to make it the medical centre. My heart broke and it’s still broken as I stand.

“Ever since that visit, my determination to save Nigerian children has grown. I have committed my time, my strength and my passion for this Gold Gala to help Nigerian children. I beg you all to join us in supporting the Save the Children cause. A quick note to all of you, I’m happy to add extra zeros to any amount you want to donate.”

VP Yemi Osinbajo, Aliko Dangote, Billionaire businessman, Bukola Saraki, former senate president; Adams Oshiomole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC); and Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos state governor, and Dapo Abiodun, Ogun state governor were among those present at the event.