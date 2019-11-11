Border Closure May Destroy Nigeria’s Economy: Reno Omokri

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular social media activist, Reno Omokri has raised concerns over the decision of the federal government to close the land borders of Nigeria.

Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri

The federal government order the closure of all land borders to control the illegal importation of goods  and services into the country and recently the policy was extended to end at the end of January 2020.

Also Read: You Wont Be A Slay Queen Forever, Invest Now: Reno Omokri Tells Celebrities

Reacting to this, the popular critic pointed out that Nigeria is not self sufficient, hence there is need to export and import goods or else the economy of the country will be destroyed.

See his post below:

Tags from the story
Border Closure, Reno Omokri
0

You may also like

The 4 Things No One Wish Would Coincide With Christmas

Kwara ex-councillors protest over unpaid allowances

[VIDEO]: “Kemi Afolabi Is A Dead Dog” – Director, Olaide Olabanji Reacts To Rape Allegation

Why you should vote Buhari for second term – Ribadu

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 3rd October

TECNO Phantom 9

TECNO Launches Phantom 9 With AI Triple Camera

Shocking !!! Man beats his wife to death

MSSN awards first class graduates in Lagos institutions

AMVCA2018: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Sellotaped Earpiece Got Fans Talking

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *