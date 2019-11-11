Border Closure May Destroy Nigeria’s Economy: Reno Omokri

Popular social media activist, Reno Omokri has raised concerns over the decision of the federal government to close the land borders of Nigeria.

The federal government order the closure of all land borders to control the illegal importation of goods and services into the country and recently the policy was extended to end at the end of January 2020.

Reacting to this, the popular critic pointed out that Nigeria is not self sufficient, hence there is need to export and import goods or else the economy of the country will be destroyed.

