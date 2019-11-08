You Wont Be A Slay Queen Forever, Invest Now: Reno Omokri Tells Celebrities

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular activist and writer, Reno Omokri has come out to say that most celebrities flaunting wealth presently will be broke in old age.

Reno Omokri
Nigerian author, Reno Omokri

The popular social media activist expressed that they invest in their future to avoid apportioning blames on the industry in the near future.

The popular activist expressed that their roles will be taken over by younger generations,  hence he advised them to make hay while the sun shines.

Sharing a picture of himself on line, the self-acclaimed table shaker posted;

Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri’s post
