Buhari Reveals New Date To Reopen Nigeria’s Land Borders

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said that the country’s land borders will remain closed till January 31, 2020.

This was made known in a letter addressed to the sector coordinator, joint border operation drill.

The letter revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the extension of ‘exercise swift response’ because “a few strategic objectives are yet to be achieved”.

“I am directed to inform you that it is observed that despite the overwhelming success of the operation particularly the security and economic benefits to the nation, a few strategic objectives are yet to be achieved. Against this background, Mr President has approved an extension of the exercise to 31st January, 2020,” the letter read.

“Consequently, you are requested to convey the development to all personnel for their awareness and guidance.

“Meanwhile, the allowances for personnel sustenance and fuelling of vehicles for the period of extension will be paid as soon as possible.”