Buhari Reveals New Date To Reopen Nigeria’s Land Borders

by Verity Awala
Hameed Ali and Customs Officers
Hameed Ali and Customs Officers

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said that the country’s land borders will remain closed till January 31, 2020.

This was made known in a letter addressed to the sector coordinator, joint border operation drill.

The letter revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the extension of ‘exercise swift response’ because “a few strategic objectives are yet to be achieved”.

Read Also: Deputy Senate President Says Border Closure Good For Nigeria

“I am directed to inform you that it is observed that despite the overwhelming success of the operation particularly the security and economic benefits to the nation, a few strategic objectives are yet to be achieved. Against this background, Mr President has approved an extension of the exercise to 31st January, 2020,” the letter read.

“Consequently, you are requested to convey the development to all personnel for their awareness and guidance.

“Meanwhile, the allowances for personnel sustenance and fuelling of vehicles for the period of extension will be paid as soon as possible.”

Tags from the story
Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), President Buhari
0

You may also like

Nigerians visiting doctors to have Bill of Rights

Malabu Oil Scandal: Court Grants FG Interim Ownership Of Controversial OPL 245

Meet identical twins from Sokoto

Sultan Of Sokoto

Sultan Of Sokoto Marks 10 Years On The Throne

Buhari, Ramaphosa To Meet Over Xenophobic Attacks Against Nigerians

Football Coach Punches Opposition Goalkeeper During League Match [See pictures]

Senate passes 2017 Appropriation Bill

President Buhari

Buhari Has Abandoned Nigerians To Their Fate – PDP

8 things you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Man. Utd clash

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *