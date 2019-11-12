If He Lays With You For Days And He Doesn’t Touch You, He Wants A Man: Tamar Braxton

Popular American singer, Tamar Braxton, has opined that a guy who lays with a lady for days without touching her might be ‘gay.’

Speaking via her Instagram post, Tamar Braxton who is married to a Nigerian husband, David Oyefeso, further explained that money, beauty, hair and all the babies in the World are not enough to keep a guy who is gay.

She then added that such men would find every reason in the world to make their ladies not good enough.

What she shared below: