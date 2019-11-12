If He Lays With You For Days And He Doesn’t Touch You, He Wants A Man: Tamar Braxton

by Eyitemi Majeed
Tamar Braxton
Tamar Braxton

Popular American singer, Tamar Braxton, has opined that a guy who lays with a lady for days without touching her might be ‘gay.’

Speaking via her Instagram post, Tamar Braxton who is married to a Nigerian husband, David Oyefeso, further explained that money, beauty, hair and all the babies in the World are not enough to keep a guy who is gay.

Read Also: Tamar Braxton Poses Completely Topless On Social Media; Nigerian Boyfriend Reacts (PHOTO)

She then added that such men would find every reason in the world to make their ladies not good enough.

What she shared below:

Tamar Braxton post

Tags from the story
Tamar Braxton
0

You may also like

Custom official seize goods worth N170m

2 persons killed in latest Boko Haram attack in Maiduguri

PDP rep member defect to APC

North Korea sends warning to the U.S

PDP bans Presidential campaign at its convention

President Buhari travels to London for medical treatment

Suspected militants kill two Nigerian Soldiers in Bayelsa State

GEJ, Ben Bruce , Atiku Others Extol Ojo Maduekwe

Remains of Alex Ekwueme arrives Abuja

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *