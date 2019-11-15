Kogi, Bayelsa Guber: Police Issue Stern Warning To Prospective Ballot Box Snatchers

by Verity Awala
Nigeria Police
Police

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Operation, AbdulMajeed Ali, has issued a stern warning to those planning to snatch ballot boxes during governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States on Saturday.

According to the DIG, those with such plans must to have a rethink as the police will not condone such behaviour.

He said, “Anyone caught will not be spared and will not live to do that ever again. ”

Ali while addressing a press conference yesterday ahead of Saturday’s elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States, Ali, who is overseeing the Kogi elections, said that the Inspector General had deployed enough personnel to adequately police the state and deal with any eventuality during the election.

Read Also: Election: IGP Withdraws Security Aides Of Bayelsa, Kogi Governors

“We have enough personnel and capacity to deal with anyone that tried to foment trouble on Saturday. Just watch, if anyone tries to snatch ballot box on Saturday, he will pay dearly for it.

“We are determined to provide the enabling environment for a peaceful election. We are tired of being held to ransom by Kogi and Bayelsa States every election period, we will put a stop to that this time around.”

According to Ali, a security threat assessment in both Kogi and Bayelsa States and police have identified possible risks, trouble spots, and classified individuals and groups that could constitute security challenges to the process.

