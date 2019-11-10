Lil Wayne, T.I’s Daughters Dance To Burna Boy’s ‘Ye’ (Video)

by Michael Isaac
American Rappers T.I and Lil Wayne
American Rappers T.I and Lil Wayne

In a recent video shared on the Internet, kids of two popular American rappers, T.I and Lil Wayne, have been spotted dancing and vibing to Burna Boy’s hit song ‘Ye’.

The ladies were seen enjoying and dancing away to the song as best as they could.

Although both rappers have hinted that they still monitor their daughters, this new video shows just how they are having fun when ‘daddy’ is not watching.

Information Nigeria recalls that it was just yesterday that rapper T.I hinted that he still followers his daughter to check if she is still a virgin.

See Photos Here:

Kids Of Lil Wayne and TI
Daughters Of  T.I and Lil Wayne

Watch The Video Here:

