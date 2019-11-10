Lil Wayne, T.I’s Daughters Dance To Burna Boy’s ‘Ye’ (Video)

In a recent video shared on the Internet, kids of two popular American rappers, T.I and Lil Wayne, have been spotted dancing and vibing to Burna Boy’s hit song ‘Ye’.

The ladies were seen enjoying and dancing away to the song as best as they could.

Although both rappers have hinted that they still monitor their daughters, this new video shows just how they are having fun when ‘daddy’ is not watching.

Information Nigeria recalls that it was just yesterday that rapper T.I hinted that he still followers his daughter to check if she is still a virgin.

See Photos Here:

Watch The Video Here: