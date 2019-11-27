Locals Rescues Little Girl From Pedophile And Sexual Abuser (Video)

A little girl has been rescued by locals from the hands of a man who has been sexually harassing her.

The girl who was seen in the same car with the man narrated how the man had been abusing her and always disturbing her.

From the video shared, it was gathered that they were both neighbours, and it has been happening for a while now.

The locals were seen rough-handling the man as they asked the girl to narrate her side of the story.

Watch The Video Here: