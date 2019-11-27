Chaos As Security Operatives Prevent Melaye From Entering INEC Office

by Valerie Oke
Dino Melaye
Controversial senator, Dino Melaye

The national headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was thrown into a bit of chaotic situation after security operatives prevented Senator Dino Melaye and journalists from entering into the premises.

Melaye was reportedly there at the commission’s headquarters to submit what was perceived to be “additional petition.”

Read Also: Melaye Presents 21 Video Clips To INEC As Prove Kogi Election Violence

According to the reports, a camera belonging to one of the Journalists was seized but later released when Senator Melaye intervened.

Melaye had earlier stormed the commission to submit petition and video evidence proving that the Kogi West senatorial district election which held on 16th November were massively flawed with violence and irregularities.

More to follow…

Tags from the story
Dino Melaye, Independent National Electoral Commission, inec
0

You may also like

Welder charged with stealing commits suicide

Side effects of consuming Energy drinks – Expert warns Nigerians

Lagos lawyer warns Nigerian Police

Godfatherism: Elrufai throws stones at Tinubu right in Lagos

[Photos]: Two People El-Rufai Has Knelt Down For When He Needed Them And Insulted Them After

6 Ways Smart Meters Have Revolutionised Power Supply

Falz Opens Up On Why He Stopped Going To Church

Nigerians Blast Ajimobi After His Address To LAUTECH Protesters

Drama As Father, Son Raped And Impregnated 13-Year-Old Girl In Lagos

13-year-old labelled seductress after it was discovered the church’s 30-year-old choirmaster was sleeping with her

Messi leads Barcelona to victory over Eibar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *