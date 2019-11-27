Chaos As Security Operatives Prevent Melaye From Entering INEC Office

The national headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was thrown into a bit of chaotic situation after security operatives prevented Senator Dino Melaye and journalists from entering into the premises.

Melaye was reportedly there at the commission’s headquarters to submit what was perceived to be “additional petition.”

According to the reports, a camera belonging to one of the Journalists was seized but later released when Senator Melaye intervened.

Melaye had earlier stormed the commission to submit petition and video evidence proving that the Kogi West senatorial district election which held on 16th November were massively flawed with violence and irregularities.

More to follow…