Melaye Presents 21 Video Clips To INEC As Prove Kogi Election Violence

Dino Melaye, the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate for Kogi West Senatorial District’s by-election, has presented 21 video clips to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as evidence of electoral violence and malpractices during the November 16th, election.

In a petition put together by his solicitors and signed by Tobechukwu Nweke, Melaye claimed that the Kogi West Senatorial election was mostly characterised by all forms of violence and malpractices, including shooting, ballot box stuffing and snatching as well as mass thumb printing of ballot papers.

The Secretary to the Commission, Mrs Rose Oriaran-Anthony, and National Commissioner and Chairman of INEC’s Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr Festus Okoye, received the petition and video tapes.

The petition said, “We have enclosed herewith 21 copies of video discs which captured wide spread violence, gunshots and killings, disruption of the election, snatching of ballots, multiple thumb printing, several electoral malpractices and irregularities and a total sabotage of the electoral process all of which marred the election to the Senate of KOGI WEST SENATORIAL DISTRICT.

“Our client implores the Commission to study painstakingly, the events captured in the said video discs which reveal that election was not conducted in Kogi State Senatorial District and to cancel the entire election to the Senate of Kogi West Senatorial District held on 16th November, 2019.

“Besides the video footages which speak for themselves, we have our client’s instruction to point out a few instances where the election was marred.

“In conclusion, sequel to the abovementioned spread violence, gunshots and killings, disruption of the election, snatching of ballots, multiple thumb printing, several electoral malpractices, irregularities and total sabotage of the electoral process cut across all the seven Local Government Areas in Kogi State, which were demonstrated in the video footages attached herein, and the facts in paragraphs 1-5 above which reveals that the election was not conducted in Kogi State Senatorial District, in substantial compliance with the dictates of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) as well as the requisite Guidelines and Regulations issued for the election we urge the commission to cancel the entire election to the Senate of Kogi West Senatorial District held on 16th November, 2019,” the petition said.

Responding on behalf of the Commission, Barr Okoye said the petition would be studied and appropriate actions would be taken.