Prophet Remanded For Allegedly Raping Minor During Prayer Vigil

A 25-year-old prophet, Adebowale Obaloluwa, has been remanded by a Magistrates’ Court in Ikorodu, Lagos State for alleged defiling a 14-year-old girl.

Obaloluwa, said he is a prophet and interpreter of tongues at a branch of Cherubim and Seraphim church, is facing a charge of defilement.

The Magistrate, Mrs C. K Tunji-Carrena, ordered that he should be remanded in the correctional facility in Lagos pending legal advice from the state Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The prosecutor, Sergeant Mary Ajiteru, told the court on Monday that the prophet committed the offence on November 15, at 1.30a.m. at No. 1, Oduolu St., Baiyeku Area of Igbogbo, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The prosecutor notes that the 14-year-old, who accompanied her friend to the church, was lured by the prophet to his quarters during a prayer vigil and had sex with her.

“The girl, however, got home from the vigil and told her mother what transpired.

”The offence contravenes Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015,” the prosecutor said.

The Magistrate has adjourned the case till January 30, 2020.