Manchester City Move Up To Second With Draw At Newcastle

Premier League Champions Manchester City surrendered further points in the Premier League title race at St James’ Park.

Kevin de Bruyne’s brilliant strike from the edge of the box appeared to have salvaged victory for Pep Guardiola’s side with eight minutes left.

David Silva’s clever, backheeled pass had allowed Raheem Sterling to curl in the visitors’ opener after 22 minutes.

But Newcastle levelled three minutes later when left-back Jetro Willems linked up with Miguel Almiron before firing in.

Jonjo Shelvey’s stunner levelled the game at St James Park, leaving Man City second level on point with Leicester City.