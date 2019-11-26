Mother Arrested After Selling One-Day-Old Baby For 300K (Photo)

by Michael Isaac

The Lagos State Police Command arraigned 34-year-old Chineye Nwankwo before an Ikeja Magistrate Court on Monday, November 25, for allegedly selling her one-day-old baby for N300,000.

Mrs Nwankwo was arraigned alongside the buyer, a 49-year-old Happiness Bini, who was charged with unlawful adoption of a baby.

Nwankwo and Bini, who are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, child trafficking and unlawful adoption, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Police prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde said they were arrested after receiving information that Bini was in possession of a newborn suspected to have been stolen.

However, the defendants were granted bail in the sum of N200,000 each with two sureties in like sum and the case was adjourned till February 3, 2020, for substantive hearing.

See Photo Here:

Mother sells Baby
Chineye Nwankwo and the baby
