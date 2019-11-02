Nkechi Blessings Threatens To Find ‘Area Boy’ Who Disrupted Her Movie Set

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has threatened to deal with the ‘area boy’ who disrupted her movie set.

The actress, while shooting a new movie in Ajah, was disturbed by Areas Boys who she said demanded for N50,000 for her to shoot her movie without disturbance.

This led to rancor between both parties.

This led to rancor between both parties.

Nkechi Blessing has now threatened to deal with the thugs as she deems forgiveness as a sin.

See post below:

