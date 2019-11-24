Nollywood Actor, Theodore Anyanji, Is Dead

by Temitope Alabi
Theodore Anyanji
Nollywood has lost one of its own as a new report says a Nollywood actor, director and producer, Theodore Anyanji, is dead.

According to reports, he passed on yesterday, at a prayer healing church in Festac, Lagos State.

The actor, it was gathered had been battling heart and kidney problems for a while before his death.

His corpse has since been taken to Umuaka, Imo State for burial.

Before his passing, Theodre acted in over a 100 Nollywood Movies. May his soul rest in perfect peace.

