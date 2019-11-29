Olamide, Wizkid, Attend Fireboy DML’s Album Listening [Video]

Fast-rising singer Fireboy DML held his album listening party last night and had the industry’s giants in attendance.

The singer who is signed to Olamide’s YBNL, has released his debut album titled ‘Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps.

Last night he had the album listening party and had the likes of Wizkid, Olamide, Phyno amongst other iindustry people in attendace.

Fireboy has since begun to trend on social media as amny are starting to compare him with other young acts in the game, the likes of Rema and Joeboy.

 

