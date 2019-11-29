‘I Am Grateful For All My Mistakes’ – Tonto Dikeh

by Michael Isaac
Tonto Dikeh
Actress Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has shared a thankful message to God and to her fans.

The actress who took up a masculine identity as she looked back on her journey so far in life, is expressing her gratitude for what she has achieved.

According to the mother of one, she wouldn’t be the ”man” she is today without the mistakes she has made.

Tonto Dikeh said the mistakes she made in the training ground prepared her for where she is now.

Tonto Dikeh
The Actress’ Post
