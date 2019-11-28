‘I Discredit You All The Time’ – Tonto Dikeh Mocks Stella Dimoko Korkus (Video)

Popular Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has shammed her blogger rivalry Stella Dimokokorkus.

The actress who made a video on Instagram seemed to be enjoying herself as she hinted that the blogger literally fell for her trap.

From the information gathered, Tonto had tipped someone who told the blogger that her passport was ceased in Dubai.

READ ALSO – Tonto Dikeh Reacts To Prophecy About Bobrisky Ending Up With An Incurable Disease

Sharing the video, the actress hinted that she will always be the winner and she doesn’t have time for the blogger who is always coming at her.

Displaying her passport, the actress hinted that she had once again, discredited her.

Watch The Video Here: