Police Officers Who Assaulted Mizwanneka Still Terrorizing Citizens: Ruggedman

by Temitope Alabi
Ruggedman
Nigerian rapper Ruggedman

Ace rapper Ruggedman has taken to Twitter to allege that the Anti kidnapping Squad who allegedly attacked businesswoman, Miz Nwanneka Nkumah a few weeks ago were at a Lekki hotel “harassing and extorting” other innocent citizens.

Recall Miz Nwanneka had shared her story a few days ago about how some officers assaulted her causing her to to be admitted in the hospital.

Read Also: Ruggedman Slams Senator Abbo Over Social Media Bill (Video)

Taking to his Twitter page, he wrote: “I just got a call that the same Anti kidnapping Squad that assaulted a miss Nwanneka a few weeks ago are right now on Orchid Hotel road Lekki, after 2nd toll gate doing the same thing to innocent citizens.”

He added: “SAFETY ALERT: Since these men wont protect us, let’s look out for ourselves.”

 

Tags from the story
ruggedman
0

You may also like

Mercy Aigbe celebrates stepdaughter as she turns 20

Photos: Don Jazzy And D’Prince Have Boy’s Alone Lunch Date With Their Father

Rapper Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Don Jazzy Again

Coco Channel reveals she still breastfeeds her daughter who is over 2 years

Davido Shares Interior Photo Of His New Crib In Atlanta

‘If you don’t want God to destroy you, stop mentioning my name’ – Kola Ajeyemi speaks on his relationship with Toyin Aimakhu

Ink Emerges As Winner Of The Headies 2013 Rookie Competition

Davido shows off house he’s building for Utibe, the Akwa Ibom boy whose “IF” video caught the act’s attention ﻿

Marriage has improved my creativity –Cobhams Asuquo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *