Why We Rejected Buhari’s $30bn Loan Request Under Saraki’s Senate: Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker, Shehu Sani, who was the chairman of the committee on local and foreign debts in the 8th senate, has explained why lawmakers rejected a $29.96 billion loan request from President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Sani, in a statement on Friday, the Senate rejected the request by the President to save Nigeria from being ”recolonised by creditor banks”.

Buhari had forwarded the request captured in the federal government’s 2016-2018 external borrowing plan to the upper legislative chamber in 2016.

The request was subsequently turned down but the President has now sent it to the ninth assembly, saying it was important to approve the loan which he said is “critical to the delivery of the government’s policies and programmes”.

However, in his reaction to the request, Sani said the country’s external debt would have hit $52 billion if the senate had approved the loan request.

“We turned down the FG loan request for $30 Billion to save Nigeria from sinking into the dark gully of a perpetual debt trap,” he said.

“We don’t want our country to be recolonized by creditor banks.”

“With the current escalation of borrowing, we will be walking into debt slavery and move from landlords to tenants in our country,” he said.

“They will always tell you that even America is borrowing and I don’t know how rational is it to keep on borrowing because Another country is borrowing.

“If we keep listening to Bankers and contractors we will keep borrowing and burying ourselves and leave behind for our children a legacy of debt burden.

“Loans are not charities. Most of those encouraging more borrowing are parasitic consultants, commission agents, rents seeking fronts and contractors. We must be cautious.”