Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Kim Oprah Shares Cute Throwback Photos

by Michael Isaac
Kim Oprah
Kim Oprah

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Kim Oprah has shared a gallery of photos on her Twitter.

The reality TV star who has been caught in a series of scandals with fellow housemate Tobi Bakare, took to Twitter to share these lovely photos.

Sharing the photo, she also captioned it with sweet words.

READ ALSO – Kim Oprah Cheated On Tobi With 56-Year-Old Man: Report

Sharing on Twitter, she wrote: “Good morning tweethearts. It’s throwback Thursday. WARNING: See Ehnehn! If you were not as fine as this as a kid… don’t even dare laugh.”

See The Photos Here:

Kim Oprah
Throwback Photos
Kim Oprah
More Throwback Photos
Kim Oprah
More Photos
Kim Oprah
More Photos

 

Tags from the story
Kim Oprah, Tobi Bakare
0

You may also like

Photos of Toke Makinwa and Hushpuppi rocking N600k Gucci floral jersey jacket

[Photos]: Rihanna Oozes Major Sex Appeal In Lingerie

FG scraps award of HND certificates by Polytechnics in Nigeria

This List Of ‘Best 100 Films Of The 21st Century’ Has Got Everyone Talking!

Photo Of Daniella Okeke’s Bum Bum

Davido Express His Condolences Over Death Of Olamide’s Mother

Alex says not to call her a king; she can be a queen and still rule her kingdom

“If Being Dirty Means Having Fun, I’m Down For It” — Mr Eazi

Beyonce Accidentally Reveal Blue Ivy’s Face During A Shopping trip

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *