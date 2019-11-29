Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Kim Oprah Shares Cute Throwback Photos

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Kim Oprah has shared a gallery of photos on her Twitter.
The reality TV star who has been caught in a series of scandals with fellow housemate Tobi Bakare, took to Twitter to share these lovely photos.
Sharing the photo, she also captioned it with sweet words.
Sharing on Twitter, she wrote: “Good morning tweethearts. It’s throwback Thursday. WARNING: See Ehnehn! If you were not as fine as this as a kid… don’t even dare laugh.”
See The Photos Here: