Police Arrested For Supplying ‘Tramadol’ To Boko Haram Insurgents

Reuben Apeh, Yobe state commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has announced that the agency has arrested a policeman while supplying tramadol to Boko Haram insurgents in Borno state.

The NDLEA commander who made this known while fielding questions from journalists in Damaturu on Tuesday, 12th November added that the policeman was arrested along with the drug peddler who hired him to follow the prohibited drug.

“He confessed hiring the policeman to convey the drugs to Maiduguri before proceeding to Gwoza to supply suspected terrorists,” he said.

“He claimed that the drugs were part of consignments seized by the Nigerian Customs during its operations in Lagos, and were sold to him at the cost of N6m, while the actual market value was N24m.

“We are still working on him to provide us with the details of the alleged Customs officer and another accomplice he claimed was based in Ijora, Lagos.

“The drugs were transported from Lagos to Jos, and handed over to the policeman for delivery to Maiduguri, where he (trafficker ) will take it to suspected terrorists in Gwoza.”