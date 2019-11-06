Rudeboy Reveals How He Saved Footballer, Peter Olayinka From Police Harassment

by Olayemi Oladotun

Paul Okoye has shared an inspiring tale of how he saved a young Nigerian man from police brutality months ago, only to see him on TV last night playing against Barcelona in the champions league.

Paul Okoye
Nigerian Artiste Paul Okoye

­

Paul Okoye took to Instagram to advise young Nigerians to use their phones in recording police officers whenever they are being harassed so that they can defend themselves.

Also Read: I Am Building 3 New Mansions, Paul Okoye Reveals

He then went on to narrate how he came across Slavia Prague striker, Peter Olayinka, with dreads being harassed by police officers who were accusing him of being a fraudster (Yahoo boy) because of his appearance.

Read his lengthy post below:

Paul Okoye
Paul Okoye’s Instagram Post
Tags from the story
barcelona, psquare, Rudy, Slavia Prague
0

You may also like

Bournemouth stun Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Federal University, Dutse picks 160 as cut-off points for the 2017/18 academic session

Cross River Gov Signs Homeland Security Bill, 8 Others Into Law

Drunk Man Dies After Mistakenly Drinking Insecticide At Lagos Restaurant

People are fed up, but “Biafra no be the answer” – Obasanjo | WATCH

FCT Police Command Gets New Commissioner

Foreign airlines reject Kaduna International Airport

VP Yemi Osinbajo

‘I Used To Have A Lot Of Respect For Osinbajo Until His Remark About The Spate Of Killing And Kidnapping In The Country” – Shehu Sanni

Northern Leaders in Secret Talks with Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *