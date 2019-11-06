Rudeboy Reveals How He Saved Footballer, Peter Olayinka From Police Harassment

Paul Okoye has shared an inspiring tale of how he saved a young Nigerian man from police brutality months ago, only to see him on TV last night playing against Barcelona in the champions league.

Paul Okoye took to Instagram to advise young Nigerians to use their phones in recording police officers whenever they are being harassed so that they can defend themselves.

He then went on to narrate how he came across Slavia Prague striker, Peter Olayinka, with dreads being harassed by police officers who were accusing him of being a fraudster (Yahoo boy) because of his appearance.

Read his lengthy post below: