Soundcity Panics As Wizkid Threatens To Go Crazy After Them

by Eyitemi Majeed
Wizkid
Nigerian singer, Wizkid

Minutes after multi-award Nigerian singer Ayo Balogun professionally known as Wizkid threatened to go crazy after Soundcity, the musical station has panic by rushing to reply the singer.

While the singer failed to mention what Soundcity did to him, the music station also seems to be in the dark as regards what they actually did wrong.

Well, we are waiting to see how event unfolds between the duo.

Wizkid wrote:

“Soundcity be like God one punish una mama!
Y’all fix up before i go crazy on you guys! You ***

Soundcity then replied: Starboy wetin we do na?

